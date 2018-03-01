Chipping Norton Stakes facts and figures

CHIPPING NORTON STAKES

1600m, $600,000, weight-for-age

HISTORY

* First run in 1925 when won by Wallace Mortlake

NOTABLE WINNERS

* Phar Lap (1930), Bernborough (1946), Comic Court (1951), Delta (1952), Sky High (1962), Rain Lover (1969), Gay Icarus (1971), Emancipation (1984), Our Waverley Star (1987), Octagonal (1997), Lonhro (2003), Tuesday Joy (2009), Winx 2016 and 2017.

* Tie The Knot won the race four years in a row from 1999-2002.

TALKING POINTS

* The first Group One race of the Sydney autumn carnival

* Trainer Chris Waller is chasing his seventh win. Winx has won the past two and his others are: Danleigh (2011), Shoot Out (2012, 2013) and Boban (2014)

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING:

"Compared to last preparation she 's more settled,. She's a bit happier in her own skin" - Winx's jockey Hugh Bowman

"It'll be a win for the owners to run fifth. You can walk away and go 'Right we've got beat 10 lengths by the best horse in the world but we've been in a Group One race and we've had fun" - David Pfieffer, trainer of Jemadar

"I'm just happy to be in the same race as her. It's the first time I've had a horse good enough to run in her company" - Classic Uniform's trainer Gary Moore

"I'll be really pleased if he runs in the top six and then he'll back up in the Randwick Guineas" - Vinland's trainer Tony McEvoy