BEIJING (Reuters) - China eliminated or suspended 65 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired power capacity in 2017, exceeding the national target, the state-owned Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Xinhua had said in late December that more than 50 GW of coal-fired capacity was expected to have been cut or suspended last year.



