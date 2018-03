BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Thursday said it had lodged a complaint with the United States after the U.S. Senate passed a bill promoting closer ties with Taiwan.

China urges the United States to properly handle the issue to avoid affecting Sino-U.S. relations, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.



