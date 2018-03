BEIJING (Reuters) - China will strictly control the expansion of solar power production capacity, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a guideline on the solar industry on Thursday.

China to strictly control new solar capacity expansion, boost technology innovation

The guideline follows the United States placing steep tariffs on solar panel imports in late January.

The new guidelines will take effect from Thursday.



(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)