MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States has set up around 20 military bases in Syria on territory controlled by the Kurds, an official from Russia's Security Council said on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported.

The official, Alexander Venediktov, an aide to Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, also said Washington was supplying the Kurds with the most advanced weapons, according to RIA.



