Folkes' funeral to be at Belmore

Steve Folkes will be farewelled at his old home ground of Belmore Sports Ground with a public funeral to be held at the venue next Monday.

Former Canterbury coach Steve Folkes will be farewelled at the club's traditional home in Belmore.

Folkes, who died of a heart attack aged 59 on Tuesday, won four premierships with Canterbury as a player before returning to coach them to their most recent title in 2004.

The Bulldogs club remain in mourning after his sudden death.

"It's obviously a great shock," Bulldogs captain Josh Jackson said on Thursday.

"He's obviously left a great legacy. He was a part of five premierships while he was at the club, coached one and was a player in four.

"So I think that in itself speaks of the quality of the player that he was and as a coach.

"And of the guy too, everyone that was coached by him only has good things to say about him. He'll be sadly missed."

Monday's service will begin at 3pm, with seating to be available in the ground's grandstand.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg, who worked with Folkes at the Bulldogs, paid tribute to the 245-game veteran at the game's season launch on Thursday.

"I would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the passing this week of former Bulldogs player and coach Steve Folkes.

"Steve was indeed a legend of the Bulldogs club and it is a very sad time by that club and the game.

"He will be sorely missed by all of us."