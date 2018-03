Nationals MPs Darren Chester and Keith Pitt have been returned to the Turnbull government frontbench in the wake of Michael McCormack's leadership win.

Mr Chester will be veterans affairs minister and Mr Pitt will be assistant minister to the deputy prime minister, with the swearing in to be held on Monday.

Mark Coulton will join the ministry as assistant minister for trade, while Damian Drum and Luke Hartsuyker will go to the backbench.