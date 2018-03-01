MUMBAI (Reuters) - A unit of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has invested $150 million in Zomato, valuing the Indian food search and delivery service at more than $1 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Alibaba unit invests $150 million in India's Zomato

Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's payment affiliate, is also buying $50 million worth of shares in secondary purchases as part of the transaction.

Zomato, which provides services across 24 countries, said it will use the funds to improve products and technology.



