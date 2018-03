More than 275,000 pensioners have had their payments reduced due to a tighter assets test, outstripping the federal government's estimate by about 40,000.

Under the changes, which took effect on January 1 last year, 277,700 had their pension payments reduced compared to the 236,000 who were expected to be hit, a Senate hearing was told on Thursday.

It was also revealed that 92,300 people lost access to the pension, slightly above the 90,000 estimated to have their payments cut off.