Dodson set to chair indigenous committee

Labor senator Pat Dodson is expected to co-chair a parliamentary committee to investigate recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the constitution.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the establishment of the committee, which has the support of the opposition, earlier this month.

Labor MP Linda Burney said it would provide an opportunity for MPs to come together in the spirit of bipartisanship to realise the aspirations of indigenous Australians.

"It is clear that the first nations people want a greater say, involvement and participation in the decision that affect them," she said on Thursday, supporting a motion to formally establish the committee.

"It is important that the work of this committee has legitimacy in the Aboriginal community and let me tell you the expectations are very high."

The committee will advise parliament on steps toward a referendum on constitutional recognition and its chances of success.

But government minister Angus Taylor said the government couldn't back the Referendum Council's calls to amend the constitution to provide a national indigenous representative assembly.

"After very careful consideration the government doesn't believe such an addition to our national representative is either desirable or capable of winning acceptance in a referendum," he said on Thursday.

But Mr Taylor said it was important to examine the ways Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are consulted on legislation affecting them.