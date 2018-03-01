Snowden duo on trial for Golden Slipper

Peter and Paul Snowden will know if a filly that seems the perfect fit for the Golden Slipper advances to the world's richest race for two-year-olds after she runs at Randwick.

Co-trainer Peter Snowden says Spin and Satin Slipper can stakes claims for the Golden Slipper.

Satin Slipper appeared on track for the $3.5 million Group One at Rosehill on March 24 after opening her career by winning the Listed Gimcrack Stakes in October.

A daughter of 2012 Golden Slipper winner Pierro, Satin Slipper finished runner-up to Sandbar on her return last month.

The father-and-son training partnership saddle up Satin Slipper for the Group Two Sweet Embrace Stakes (1200m) which will decide the direction of her autumn campaign.

"After Saturday we'll determine the way she goes. She goes to a Slipper or we'll wait and go to the Sires' and Champagne," Peter Snowden said.

Satin Slipper is currently among the $26 chances on the TAB's Slipper market and on Thursday was the $5 joint Sweet Embrace favourite with the Chris Waller-trained Fiesta.

"I'm more happy with her going into Saturday than first-up. I think she's bounced out of it extremely well and she looks extremely hard to beat off a soft draw," Snowden said.

Satin Slipper has drawn barrier three with Andrew Adkins to ride her, replacing the suspended Blake Shinn.

"She's obviously a pretty handy horse. To have the support of the Snowden team this early in my senior career, I couldn't be any happier," Adkins said.

Snowden says promising colt also needs to run well to make his Slipper case in the Group Two Skyline Stakes (1200m) after recovering from a leg injury.

A $51 chance for the Slipper, Spin returns to action after a tibial stress fracture was detected after he finished second to Legend Of Condor at Randwick on October 14.

The colt has been cleared to race and has had two recent barrier trials.

"It gives him a chance to prove his worth. He's got to win, run extremely well or be desperately unlucky to be in the running," Snowden said.

Spin, who jumps from barrier five with Kerrin McEvoy aboard, was the $5.50 second elect behind the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Santos ($2.10) on Thursday.