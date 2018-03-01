QRU confident Ballymore's case stacks up

Queensland rugby powerbrokers are confident they can pitch a convincing argument to the state government to help fund a partial rebuild of Ballymore Stadium.

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle wants to work with other sports to fix Ballymore Stadium.

The Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) is renewing a push for a redevelopment of its land in the inner-city Brisbane suburb of Herston, which is zoned for sport and recreation use.

But the QRU is seeking the construction of only one new grandstand rather than for all existing structures to be bulldozed and a new stadium built.

Under the QRU's plans, the eastern stand at Ballymore would be retained, but the decaying McLean Stand replaced by a new wing. This would also extend back to the adjacent training field and include an elite high-performance facility for the Queensland Reds.

Improved transport links via the proposed Brisbane Metro would also be included at the 18,000-seat venue to offer a boutique alternative to Suncorp Stadium, which is oversized for many events and the only rectangular ground in the city fit to host professional sport.

QRU chief executive Richard Barker said he'd had "pretty positive conversations" with several Queensland ministers about their blueprint, as well as Stadiums Queensland, which could manage the stadium itself.

Brief talks have also been held with Football Federation Australia, which is bidding to host the Women's World Cup in 2023 and could stage matches there.

A-League aspirants Brisbane City, who plan to play home games at Ballymore if approved to join the competition in 2019-20, are also heavily invested.

It's understood Rugby Australia would move some of its national women's programs to Brisbane if Ballymore's training facilities were brought to an elite standard.

"We're not asking for another major stadium to be built," Barker told reporters on Thursday.

"Suncorp Stadium is one of the best stadiums in world sport.

"But if we're serious about attracting more events to Queensland - the Women's World Cup in soccer and in rugby - we probably need to have another facility that can cater for that and not necessarily be a 52,500-seat stadium.

"We want to make sure we can build something here which is an absolute asset and resource for rugby, with the capability of commercialisation, with the revenue streams that can be put back in the game.

"If that's a multi-sports opportunity as well, then that's a terrific outcome."