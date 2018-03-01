Bulldogs unveil AFL recruits against Hawks

The Western Bulldogs will play recruits Josh Schache, Jackson Trengove and Hayden Crozier against Hawthorn in their opening AFL pre-season match.

While fellow key forward Tom Boyd is named only as an emergency, Schache will play in Ballarat as the Bulldogs continue working on their new-look attack.

"There is a bit of unknown how we are going to set up, not only us but everyone in the competition," said Daniel Giansiracusa, who will coach the Bulldogs in Ballarat.

"If they are getting a kick and playing well within team structures, I think we can be quite formidable in that area.

"We got a lot of (50m) entries last year but weren't able to capitalise - that's been a bit of a focus through the pre-season."

After their historic 2016 premiership, the Bulldogs last season dropped out of the top eight.

Giansiracusa said rather than trying to recapture the magic of two years ago, the Bulldogs were about trying to create a new form of history.

Apart from the retirements of Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd, they also have lost veteran defender Dale Morris for several weeks with a knee injury.

"It's definitely looking forward - different players," Giansiracusa said.

"We've had some pretty experienced players leave the footy club, but that's exciting - to see who will step up.

"Every year is different."

The Hawks will field a strong side, with Cyril Rioli, Grant Birchall and James Frawley their most-notable absentees.

Geelong will be without star trio Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood and Gary Ablett for Sunday's game against Gold Coast in Townsville.

Harry Taylor also will not play for the Cats.

Sam Day is back for the Suns after dislocating his hip a year ago in the pre-season.

Last year's No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner will play for Brisbane on Sunday against Sydney at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex.

Former Adelaide forward Charlie Cameron will also play, but Luke Hodge, Dayne Beams and Dayne Zorko are not in their squad.

The Swans have named Josh Kennedy, Lance Franklin and Isaac Heeney in their squad.