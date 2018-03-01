News

Terrifying dashcam shows how quickly car can get taken by floodwaters
Australia to send aid to quake-hit PNG

AAP /

Australia is sending emergency shelters and supplies to earthquake-ravaged Papua New Guinea.

Australia will send emergency supplies and shelters to earthquake affected Papua New Guinea.

Whole villages have been flattened and water sources spoiled in the 7.5 magnitude quake which killed at least 20 people in the remote and mountainous Southern Highlands.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has announced a $200,000 aid package that includes tarpaulins, water purification tablets and water containers.

Australia has a military transport plane, helping with aerial surveillance, that is also delivering medical supplies and equipment to hospitals caring for the injured.

Australia is monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to provide extra support if needed, the minister said.

