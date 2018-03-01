QUESTION TIME IN FEDERAL PARLIAMENT

WHAT WE LEARNED

* Capital spending grew by 10 per cent in 2017, the strongest in three years.

* Former justice minister Michael Keenan refutes a claim his office was involved in a media tip-off before a union office raid.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTED TO SPIN

* The Turnbull government is doing all it can to boost jobs and investment, while Labor wants to increase taxes on business.

WHAT LABOR WANTED TO TALK ABOUT

* Government ministers have no scruples.

THEY SAID WHAT

"Will the prime minister direct his minister to apologise so we can send a clear message of support to all of the staff who work in this building." - Bill Shorten seeks an apology from minister Michaelia Cash over her insinuations about his female staff.

"Senator Cash was being bullied and provoked by Senator Cameron who was making insinuations about staff." - Malcolm Turnbull on why his jobs minister doesn't need to take any further action.

"We need to have a change of culture in our schools, in our society, to say no to bullying." - Turnbull on a national day of anti-bullying action set for March 16.

"I am not going to be cross-examined." - Human Services Minister Michael Keenan deflects questions.

"If the opposition cannot ask questions for fear of it being 'cross-examination', should we continue with question time ever?" - Opposition business manager Tony Burke.

"I''m going to continue with question time. If the manager of opposition business doesn't wish to, that's his business." - Speaker Tony Smith.

TWEETED

@andrewjgiles Once again, the PM demonstrates the opposite of leadership #qt

@kimbakit To be played during @SenatorCash's testimony at #Estimates in her remaining days as a Minister #auspol #sorryseemstobethehardestword #BullyingAwareness