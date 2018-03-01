Austin reveals positives of difficult 2017 campaign

News

Ricky Stuart's team lost eight games by a converted try or less, dropping them out of finals contention after finishing second in 2016.

The classy five-eighth said there had been several positives to come out of a difficult campaign.

He said this had led the group to approach the pre-season with a steely focus.

"One of the positives to come out of a tough season is you get back to training early, work hard and make sure things don't happen again like they did last year," Austin said.

"There hasn't been any pressure (coming into the season) - it's just been about righting last year's wrongs."

The Raiders are preparing to rise back up the ladder without star hooker Josh Hodgson until at least June.

The English international has left a massive hole at No.9, with Siliva Havili tipped to get the nod as his replacement.

Fellow recruit Craig Garvey has become super fit during the pre-season and spent some time at hooker in the Raiders' only trial game.

Canberra look likely to sign disgruntled Warriors young gun Ata Hingano after his departure from the club on Wednesday, creating further depth at the Raiders.

"We've spoken about attacking Hodgo's injury in numbers and 'Ats' (Hingano) is another guy who could play 7, 6, 1 or 9 so, if that's what the club feels we need, it's only going to be positive," Austin said.

The 27-year-old was speaking as the Raiders launched a partnership with Super Rugby's Brumbies.

The rival codes will play games at GIO Stadium on March 17 (Brumbies) and 18 (Raiders).

The clubs are offering members the opportunity to watch the other code for free, while a $40 ticket is available for fans to watch the NRL and Super Rugby matches.

"You never know, we might see a Viking clap going up at a Brumbies match this year, which would be something different," Austin quipped.

