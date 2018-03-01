Eagles livewire Ryan given licence to fly

West Coast coach Adam Simpson will keep encouraging Liam Ryan to go for hangers, as long as the excitement machine also does the tough work at ground level.

Ryan has the potential to become a cult hero at West Coast due to his athleticism and knack for pulling in spectacular marks.

The 21-year-old, who was taken with pick No.26 at last year's national draft, booted 73 goals for WAFL club Subiaco in 2017.

His highlights reel speaks for itself, and he's a strong chance to make his AFL debut in the round one clash with Sydney.

Ryan showed flashes of brilliance in last week's two-point pre-season win over Port Adelaide.

But several of his pack marks didn't come close to coming off.

However, Simpson doesn't want Ryan to go into his shell and says the livewire can continue going for the big marks as long as he backs up that effort at ground level.

"Just play his natural game, as long as he's putting pressure on," Simpson said.

"It's exciting. But we need crumbing goals as well."

Ryan missed a simple 20m set shot against the Power, but Simpson was confident it was merely an anomaly.

The addition of Ryan, and the return to fitness of fellow goalsneak Willie Rioli, will give West Coast plenty of X-factor in their forward line this season.

Rioli, who was sidelined for most of last season with serious hamstring injuries, missed last week's win over Port Adelaide after copping a knock to his knee in AFLX.

But he's a chance to play in Sunday's practice match against Fremantle at Subiaco Oval, where he will team with Ryan for the first time.

That match is closed to the public.

Recruit Brendon Ah Chee will miss about a month of football after injuring his ankle against Port Adelaide.

Star Eagles ruckman Nic Naitanui is hoping to play limited minutes in next week's pre-season clash with Fremantle in Joondalup.

However, spearhead Josh Kennedy is facing a race against time to be fit for the season opener after a slower-than-expected recovery from ankle surgery.

Defender Eric Mackenzie (toe) will also miss the start of the season.