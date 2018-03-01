GWS support Setterfield over AFL injury

GWS have endured a difficult week after a season-ending knee injury to young midfield prospect Will Setterfield.

GWS are rallying around young midfielder Will Setterfield after his season-ending knee injury.

The 20-year-old's season was over before it began, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last Friday in the Giants' unofficial AFL practice match against Sydney.

It continues a horror injury run for 2016's No.6 draft pick. His debut campaign was cursed by ankle problems, restricting him to only two games.

GWS assistant coach Mark McVeigh said it was important the Albury-raised Setterfield had as much support as possible.

"We didn't shy away from it - a number of players were quite upset," McVeigh said.

"We're not talking life or death; we're talking a player that will miss a large part of his career, early doors.

"He's (Setterfield) away from home so the support of the players and club is crucial.

"He'll be fine, but he's going to miss a year of his career, which you never get back so we feel for him."

It is the latest injury setback for the premiership contenders, who could be without speedy defender Zac Williams for their entire campaign.

Towering ruck-forward Rory Lobb is racing to be fit in time for the Giants' round-one match on March 25 against the Western Bulldogs.

But they have been boosted by the return of veteran Ryan Griffen for Thursday night's pre-season match in Canberra against Collingwood.

Former Richmond star Brett Deledio is on track to face the Bulldogs after an injury-plagued run since joining GWS ahead of the 2017 season.