Tas Libs cut surpluses to pay for promises

Tasmania's Liberal Party has reduced forecast surpluses by nearly a third, pulling more than $230 million from forward estimates to pay for election promises.

Treasurer Peter Gutwein announced on Thursday that a re-elected Liberal government would deliver a surplus of $104 million over the next four years.

That's compared to the $337 million predicted last year over forward estimates.

A narrow surplus of $6.3 million is forecast for 2017/18.

Tasmanians head to the ballot box on Saturday with polls suggesting a tight Liberal win.

Since campaigning began in late January, Premier Will Hodgman has announced a $757 million six-year health package and $324 million for education over the same period.

He denied it put the state at risk of falling into the red.

"We've got a very strong track record of handling our state's finances," he told reporters in Spreyton.

"We were able to handle a GST write-down during this term of government and not take the state's budget back into deficit and we've no intention of allowing that to occur."

Labor is expected to release a similar financial statement on Thursday.

Opposition Leader Rebecca White has pledged to also deliver surpluses across a four-year term.

"I can guarantee that the Labor government will deliver good, strong responsible government with budget surpluses every year," she said in Oatlands.