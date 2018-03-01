News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrifying dashcam shows how quickly car can get taken by floodwaters
Terrifying dashcam shows how quickly car can get taken by floodwaters

Tas Libs cut surpluses to pay for promises

Ethan James
AAP /

Tasmania's Liberal Party has reduced forecast surpluses by nearly a third, pulling more than $230 million from forward estimates to pay for election promises.

Treasurer Peter Gutwein announced on Thursday that a re-elected Liberal government would deliver a surplus of $104 million over the next four years.

That's compared to the $337 million predicted last year over forward estimates.

A narrow surplus of $6.3 million is forecast for 2017/18.

Tasmanians head to the ballot box on Saturday with polls suggesting a tight Liberal win.

Since campaigning began in late January, Premier Will Hodgman has announced a $757 million six-year health package and $324 million for education over the same period.

He denied it put the state at risk of falling into the red.

"We've got a very strong track record of handling our state's finances," he told reporters in Spreyton.

"We were able to handle a GST write-down during this term of government and not take the state's budget back into deficit and we've no intention of allowing that to occur."

Labor is expected to release a similar financial statement on Thursday.

Opposition Leader Rebecca White has pledged to also deliver surpluses across a four-year term.

"I can guarantee that the Labor government will deliver good, strong responsible government with budget surpluses every year," she said in Oatlands.

Back To Top
feedback