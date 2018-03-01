Call for MP and staff code of conduct

All federal politicians and their staff should be bound by a code of conduct in light of changing community standards, two independent MPs say.

Indi MP Cathy McGowan, with the support of Tasmania's Andrew Wilkie, has tabled a motion calling for the privileges and members' interest committee to develop a code of conduct for MPs and their staff.

"This new motion provides the platform to have this conversation and build upon what has already been done, in light of a change in social and community standards over the past six years," Ms McGowan said in a statement on Thursday.