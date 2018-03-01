Adelaide Utd's Gulum cleared of FFA charge

Adelaide United defender Ersan Gulum has been cleared of a code of conduct breach by Football Federation Australia (FFA).

Reds coach Marco Kurz says Gulum will return from suspension for Saturday night's away match against Brisbane.

Gulum was suspended for one game after being red-carded in Adelaide's game against Central Coast on February 17.

But the FFA also cited the centre-back under the code of conduct for sarcastically clapping in the face of the fourth official as he left the pitch.

Gulum has been included in official team squads released by the FFA on Thursday.

The FFA also issued Kurz a show cause notice for his post-match dig at the referee after the draw against the Mariners.

"I think if you play with 10 against 12, it's a very good draw for us,'' Kurz told Fox Sports.

On Thursday, Kurz said while he was awaiting verdicts from the FFA, he didn't expect any further sanctions for Gulum or himself ahead of Saturday night's fixture in Brisbane.

"I expect that it will be fine for the game for both of us," Kurz told reporters.

Adelaide will be without recent signing Dzengis Cavusevic for the Roar match after he was red-carded in last weekend's loss to Melbourne Victory.

And defender Taylor Regan is also suspended after receiving a fifth yellow card of the season last start.

But Kurz rejected suggestions his Reds had a discipline problem, saying his side had not enjoyed the rub of the green from referees all season.

"We know that we have not had the luck with the decisions in the last 21 rounds and also not in the (FFA) Cup games," he said.

" ... But it's also not a point to discuss with the team.

"We are looking forward, we will focus for the next game and not to discuss things we cannot change."

Kurz is in his first year as Adelaide coach after a managing clubs in German's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2.

He said there was big difference between A-League referees and those in Germany.

"The quality is very different," he said.

"The quality and also the experience - it's a young A-League and we have a big tradition in Germany or in Europe with soccer, and that means also the referees can grow with the football."