DASH diet could reduce depression: study

A diet commonly used to treat high blood pressure has been shown to reduce the risk of depression in older people.

Known as the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), it involves a high intake of fresh vegetables, fruits and whole grains and moderate level of nuts and beans, lean meats, fish and poultry.

A six year US study of more than 900 older men and women with an average age of 81 found those who closely adhered to the DASH diet had an 11 per cent lower risk of depression than those who weren't able to commit to the diet.

Those that did stick to the diet were less likely to develop feelings of hopelessness and weren't as easily frustrated by things that had easily bothered them in the past.

Lead researcher Dr Laurel Cherian at the Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago says the findings add to a growing body of evidence that the 'Western diet' - high in saturated fats and refined sugars - is hazardous for the mind as well as the body.

She said their study also found that the more closely people followed a Western diet, the more likely they were to develop depression.

"Depression is common in older adults and more frequent in people with memory problems, vascular risk factors such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol, or people who have had a stroke," said Dr Cherian.

"There is evidence linking healthy lifestyle changes to lower rates of depression and this study sought to examine the role that diet plays in preventing depression," she said.

However Dr Cherian cautioned that the study only shows an association and does not prove that the DASH diet will prevent depression.

"Future studies are now needed to confirm these results and to determine the best nutritional components of the DASH diet to prevent depression later in life and to best help people keep their brains healthy," she said.

The preliminary findings will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 70th Annual Meeting in Los Angeles next month.