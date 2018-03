BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan on Thursday said it would extend a level 2 or "orange" pollution alert until further notice.

Tangshan, located in China's northern Hebei province, had originally put the alert in place from Feb. 24-28 due to heavy smog.



(Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)