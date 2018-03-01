Labor's Carr sorry for Liberal Nazi gibe

Labor frontbencher Kim Carr has apologised to a Liberal senator who he likened to a "Hitler Youth".

The exchange in a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Thursday came as Senator Carr and James Paterson were discussing the mundane topic of how to gauge the long-term impact of research.

Senator Carr, a key figure from Labor's Left faction, quoted former Chinese premier Zhou Enlai's 1972 saying that it was "too early to tell" the impact of the French Revolution.

Senator Paterson quipped: "How about the Russian Revolution?"

Senator Carr shot back at his blond, pale-skinned colleague: "You'd know that - those in the Hitler Youth would understand that only too well."

The Liberal senator said the comment was "seriously offensive" and later went on Sky News to call on the Labor senator to "reflect on his own conscience".

"More important than any personal offence I take, it is extremely demeaning to any survivors of the holocaust," he said.

Senator Carr soon after came back into the committee room to apologise.

"I've indicated I withdrew those comments and I want to make sure it's understood I apologise for those remarks and we will move on from there," the Victorian senator said.