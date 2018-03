Prices in Australia's strongest property market, Sydney, have fallen for the first time in six years.

Prices in Sydney were down 0.5 per cent in the year to February, the first fall since 2012, contributing to the slowest rate of annual growth for national prices since 2016, of 2.2 per cent, according to the latest figures from CoreLogic.

The only other capital cities where values fell over the year were Perth and Darwin, while prices in Melbourne rose 6.9 per cent.