Senate passes Taiwan travel bill that worried China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a bill criticized by China promoting closer U.S. ties with Taiwan, and the legislation only needs President Donald Trump's signature to become law.

The Senate passed the Taiwan Travel Act by unanimous consent. It passed the House of Representatives in January, also without opposition.

The legislation says it should be U.S. policy to allow officials at all levels to travel to Taiwan to meet their Taiwanese counterparts, permit high-level Taiwanese officials to enter the United States "under respectful conditions" and meet with U.S. officials, and encourage Taiwanese economic and cultural representatives to conduct business in the United States.

White House officials did not immediately respond when asked if Trump planned to sign the legislation. It would be unusual for a president to veto a measure that passed unanimously.

The Xinhua news agency reported earlier this month that China was "strongly dissatisfied" with the legislation, saying that some of its clauses violated the one-China principle under which it considers Taiwan a breakaway province.

Beijing has taken an increasingly hostile stance toward Taiwan over the past two years.





(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)