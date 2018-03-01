Nat Fyfe to captain Dockers again in 2018

Nat Fyfe has been appointed Fremantle's skipper for a second-straight season, while defender Alex Pearce has won a spot in the leadership group despite not having played an AFL game in 21 months.

Fyfe was solid in his first season as skipper, and he committed his long-term future to the club with a bumper six-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old starred in Fremantle's pre-season loss to Adelaide last week, and he appears primed to recapture his Brownlow medal form of 2015.

"I learned a lot in my first year, and I've got enormous growth still to go," Fyfe said.

"I'm really keen to lead this club for the next couple of years, and see what we achieve."

Aaron Sandilands, Lachie Neale, David Mundy, and Michael Walters have all retained their places in the seven-man leadership group, with Pearce and former Hawk Brad Hill added to the mix.

Lee Spurr was the only omission from last year's leadership group.

Pearce's elevation comes as a surprise given his past two seasons have been ruined by broken legs.

The 22-year-old first broke his right leg in round nine, 2016, and his 2017 campaign was wiped out after suffering another fracture in the same leg.

But his leadership credentials have been clear for everyone to see within the club, with coach Ross Lyon even labelling Pearce as a future AFL captain.

Pearce, who made his playing return in the pre-season loss to Adelaide, said it meant a lot to get voted in by his peers.

"I've been lucky enough to be at the club for a while now and learn from the leaders who have gone before, so I'm just hoping that I can do the club proud," Pearce said.

Fremantle have 11 indigenous players on their list, with three of them - Pearce, Walters, and Hill - in the leadership group.

Hill, who played in three premierships at Hawthorn, starred in his first season at Fremantle, winning the club's championship award.

He said he was proud to be part of the club that boasted so many indigenous players.

"To see three of us be in the leadership group shows a lot," Hill said.

"It's probably never been heard of before. Its good to be part of this group."