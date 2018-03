Disability service providers are looking after people for free until they can claim back-pay under the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

NDIS deputy chief executive Stephanie Gunn said there were about 2000 cases in which the necessary details to extend funding were not available, so carers were asked to keep looking after people until the claim and back-pay was approved.

"That is clearly not ideal for the providers," Ms Gunn told a Senate hearing on Thursday.