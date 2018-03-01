Aust capex fell 0.2% in Dec quarter

Australian business investment fell 0.2 per cent in the December quarter to $29.6 billion, missing market forecasts for an increase of one per cent.

The figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics cover investment in capital goods, which includes buildings, other structures, machinery and equipment.

The Australian dollar stumbled on the news, slipping to 77.37 US cents by 1150 AEDT, from 77.54 US cents just ahead of the 1130 AEDT data release.

During the 2017/18 financial year, businesses collectively expect to invest $114.6 billion, which is 2.5 per cent higher than the corresponding estimate made at the same time last year.

The first estimate of capital expenditure for 2018/19 is $84.04 billion, which is 3.5 per cent higher than the first estimate for 2017/18.