ASX suspends Donut King owner RFG

Donut King's embattled parent company, Retail Food Group, has been suspended from trade on the ASX for failing to lodge its half-year report.

RFG, which also owns the Gloria Jean's, Crust Pizza and Michel's Patisserie chains, delayed the release of its results on Wednesday, saying it was waiting for its auditor to sign off on the report, which may not happen until Friday.

The Australian Securities Exchange released a statement on Thursday listing RFG as one of five companies that have been suspended from trade for "failing to lodge their half-year report and accounts".