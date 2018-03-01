Manufacturing still expanding in February

Australia's manufacturing sector has continued to expand but at a slower pace compared as modest wage increases reinforce a high level of employment growth.

The Australian Industry Group's Australian Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) in February slid 1.2 points to 57.2 points, still above the 50-point level and therefore indicting expansion rather than contraction.

"That said, for some producers, skill-shortages are re-emerging as a constraint on growth and are putting pressure on remuneration among a range of highly-skilled occupations," Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said in a statement on Thursday.