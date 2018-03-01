Aust shares drop after Wall St sell-off

The Australian share market has dropped sharply in early trade, dragged down by a sell-off on Wall Street and a number of local stocks going ex-dividend.

Australian shares have slumped at the open, with the S&P/ASX200 down 0.76 per cent

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 0.8 per cent after the first half-hour of trade, with healthcare, miners and energy sectors the worst affected.

Patersons strategist Tony Farnham says there is some impact from a number of heavyweight stocks trading ex-dividend, but the key driver affecting sentiment is the decline in the US market.

"This is in line with what we saw in the US, as people finally get fixated on how the US Fed (Federal Reserve) will move on interest rates," he said.

Overnight, US stocks sold off to end sharply lower, dragged down by continued worries over rising interest rates, and with the Dow and S&P 500 capping their worst months since January 2016.

New Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on Tuesday, which prompted fears about more US rate increases than expected this year, have continued to weigh.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5 per cent, and the S&P 500 lost 1.11 per cent.

Markets are expected to remain uncertain ahead of Mr Powell's testimony in the US Senate on Thursday night, Australia time.

Locally, healthcare stocks were the worst affected, led by more than one per cent declines in CSL, Cochlear and Ramsay Health Care.

Material and energy shares were also under pressure.

Shares in Rio Tinto were down 4.5 per cent to $77.60, while Fortescue was down 2.5 per cent at $4.92, with both mining giants trading ex-dividend. BHP Billiton was down 1.3 per cent.

Other stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday include Woolworths, REA Group, Healthscope and Bendigo Bank.

Energy stocks were affected by a further decline in oil prices, with Woodside, Santos and Origin Energy all trading more than one per cent lower.

Each of the big four banks were also trading in the red.

Orica shares were down 3.1 per cent to $18.06 after the explosives and fertiliser maker flagged writedowns and provisions totalling nearly $400 million against its first-half earnings.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar has softened further against the US dollar, which has rallied for a second straight session on more rises in US interest rate than previously anticipated.

The local currency was trading at 77.60 US cents at 1030 AEDT, from 77.97 on Wednesday.

ON THE ASX:

* At 1030 AEDT, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was down 48.3 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 5,967.7 points.

* The broader All Ordinaries index was down 46.2 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 6,071.1 points.

* The SPI200 futures contract was down 51 points or 0.85 per cent at 5,950 points.

* National turnover was 919 million securities traded worth $1.3 billion.