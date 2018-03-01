News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sydney nurse in coma with mysterious virus after sick patient coughed on him
Nurse in coma with mysterious virus 'after patient coughed on him'

Tasmanian election: who is Rebecca White?

AAP /

LABOR LEADER REBECCA WHITE

--

* Rebecca White grew up on a farm at Nugent, northeast of Hobart. Born in 1983, the 35-year-old is married with one daughter.

* She went attended public school in Sorell before studying Commerce and Arts at the University of Tasmania, majoring in journalism and political science.

* White entered politics as a party staffer, beginning as a political advisor for Labor MP Duncan Kerr.

* She was elected as a Labor member for the seat of Lyons in 2010 at just 27.

* White was elected unopposed to lead the Labor Party in 2017 after Bryan Green stepped down.

* White is committed to rural and regional Tasmania and is a strong advocate for a family-friendly parliament. She took time off from her role as an MP to have daughter Mia in 2016.

* If Labor wins the election White will be Tasmania's second female premier following Lara Giddings.

Back To Top
feedback