Tasmania election: Who is Will Hodgman?

PREMIER AND LIBERAL LEADER WILL HODGMAN

* Will Hodgman was born and educated in Hobart. Born in 1969 the 48-year-old is married with three children.

* Hodgman is the son of a Fraser government minister and the grandson of a state politician.

* He graduated from the University of Tasmania with degrees in Arts and Law in 1993 and was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Tasmania in 1994.

* In 1995 Hodgman worked in the United Kingdom where he prosecuted cases of child abuse and neglect.

* Hodgman was elected as a Liberal member for Franklin in 2002 and was appointed Deputy Leader of the Opposition.

* He became leader of the Liberal Party and State Opposition in 2006.

* Hodgman led the Liberal Party to government in 2014 and was sworn in as Tasmania's 45th Premier. It was the first time in 16 years that the Liberal Party had formed a government in the state.