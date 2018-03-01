Seats to watch in the Tasmanian election

SEATS TO WATCH AT THE MARCH 3 TASMANIAN ELECTION

--

BASS

Liberal backbencher Sarah Courtney is at risk in the seat in the state's northeast. Greens' Andrea Dawkins faces a tough fight after being elected on a countback triggered by the Kim Booth's 2015 resignation. Ministers Michael Ferguson and Peter Gutwein are certain of re-election.

--

BRADDON

The Liberals are expected to lose one of its four seats. Joan Rylah is most at risk. Labor is favoured to pick up the seat, with the Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN) an outside chance in the northwest seat. Traditionally tough territory for the Greens.

--

DENISON

The Liberals will be disadvantaged in the Hobart seat by the retirement of Matthew Groom, the party's highest polling candidate in 2014. Labor's Madeleine Ogilvie, a member of the party's right faction, appears unlikely to retain her seat.

--

FRANKLIN

Liberal backbencher Nic Street's seat is likely to be taken by Labor. Greens' Rosalie Woodruff, elected at a re-count, should be returned but may not draw the same support as Nick McKim, who she replaced.

--

LYONS

The central seat could decide whether the Liberals are retained in majority government. Speaker Mark Shelton and Energy Minister Guy Barnett at risk, with JLN's Michael Kent a threat.