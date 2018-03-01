News

Tasmania's Hare-Clark voting system

AAP /

HOW DOES TASMANIA'S HARE-CLARK VOTING SYSTEM WORK?

--

- Five electorates - Bass, Braddon, Denison, Franklin and Lyons

- Five elected members from each electorate form a 25-seat lower house

- Candidates need a "quota" of 16.7 per cent of the vote to win

- Most achieve the quota with preferences, which flow to other candidates until quotas are reached

- Voters must at least number ballot papers 1-5, but can number more

- Last parliament - Liberal 15, Labor 7, Greens 3. A majority is 13.

- The system, named after English lawyer Thomas Hare and 19th-century Tasmanian attorney-general Andrew Clark was adopted by the state in 1909

