US Olympic chief Scott Blackmum steps down

US Olympic Committee chief executive Scott Blackmun is resigning for health reasons, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Blackmum's resignation follows months of sustained criticism stemming from the sex abuse scandal involving former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In a statement, the USOC cited Blackmun's "ongoing health issues" related to prostate cancer, for which he has been receiving treatment.

The group also announced new reforms aimed at protecting its athletes from abuse.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based USOC, which announced the change less than a week after the Winter Olympic Games ended in PyeongChang, South Korea, had resisted calls to fire Blackmun over the Nassar case.

Blackmun, 60, did not attend the Games.

The scandal prompted the entire board of directors at USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body, to resign, along with the president and athletic director at Michigan State University, where Nassar also worked.

"Scott Blackmun's resignation as CEO of the US Olympic Committee is long overdue," John Manly, a lawyer representing 120 of Nassar's victims, said in a statement.

"Under his leadership, USOC has focused nearly all its efforts on money and medals while the safety of our athletes has taken a back seat."