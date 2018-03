Phoenix head coach Darije Kalezic will leave the club at the end of a miserable A-League season for the last-placed Wellington club.

In a Phoenix statement, it was announced Swiss mentor Kalezic won't continue next season after overseeing four wins, five draws and 12 losses in his first year in charge.

"The parties were not able to find a mutual agreement on how to proceed forward and because of this have decided to move in separate directions," the statement said.