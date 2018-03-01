News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sydney nurse in coma with mysterious virus after sick patient coughed on him
Nurse in coma with mysterious virus 'after patient coughed on him'

Mexico, U.S. meet to talk about U.S. steel, aluminum actions

Reuters
Reuters /

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met on Wednesday in Washington to talk about possible U.S. actions on steel and aluminum imports, Mexico's economy ministry said.

Guajardo and Ross also began a conversation about so-called "suspension agreements" for tomatoes and sugar, the Mexican ministry said in a statement.

The meeting came as U.S., Mexican and Canadian officials meet in Mexico City for a seventh round of negotiations to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

Back To Top
feedback