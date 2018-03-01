Mexico, U.S. meet to talk about U.S. steel, aluminum actions

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met on Wednesday in Washington to talk about possible U.S. actions on steel and aluminum imports, Mexico's economy ministry said.

Guajardo and Ross also began a conversation about so-called "suspension agreements" for tomatoes and sugar, the Mexican ministry said in a statement.

The meeting came as U.S., Mexican and Canadian officials meet in Mexico City for a seventh round of negotiations to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)