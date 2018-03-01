News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of sick little girl say raising a million dollars may not be enough to save her
Parents raise $1m to help very sick girl but reveal it may not be enough

Saudi crown prince's visit to U.S. to include several cities: source

Reuters
Reuters /

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to travel to the United States for a visit from March 19 to the first week of April, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.

A Saudi government source said earlier the prince was expected to visit Washington, New York and Boston, adding that the details of the trip had yet to be finalized. The Saudi official said other stops would include Houston and San Francisco.
Prince Mohammed was named heir to the throne last summer, pushing aside his older cousin Mohammed bin Nayef.
Prince Mohammed will also begin a visit to Britain on March 7, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May on topics such as extremism and societal reform.

(Reporting by Sarah Dadouch in Riyadh and Yara Bayoumy in Washington; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Peter Cooney)

Back To Top
feedback