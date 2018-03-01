Gun amnesty rakes in illegal firearms

Nearly 60,000 illegal firearms have been taken off the streets as part of Australia's first ever national firearms amnesty.

The National Firearms Amnesty 2017 Report was released on Thursday by the Department of Home Affairs, revealing 57,324 firearms - including almost 2500 fully and semiautomatic weapons - had been recovered from across Australia.

"Taking these unregistered firearms off the streets means they will not fall into the hands of criminals, who might use them to endanger the lives of innocent Australians," Minister for Law Enforcement Angus Taylor said in a statement on Thursday.

"The next step of our ambitious agenda is passing our legislation that cracks down on gun trafficking."

The amnesty ran from July 1 to September 30 2017, with an average of 630 firearms handed in per day.