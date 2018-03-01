Orica flags first -half earnings hit

Explosives and fertiliser maker Orica has outlined a number of operational issues and writedowns which will reduce its earnings before interest and tax for the first half of its 2018 fiscal year.

The company says unplanned maintenance shutdowns at its Yarwun and Kooragang Island plants will reduce earnings by around $17 million, while ongoing underperformance at its Minova business and the impact of extreme US weather will have an impact of around $15 million.

In addition, the company expects to write down $55 million due to the reduction in the US corporate tax rate, on account of loss in value of deferred tax assets and deferred interest.