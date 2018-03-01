British star Kenny second on world return

Apeldoorn (Netherlands) (AFP) - Britain's six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny returned to the saddle on Wednesday after an 18-month sabbatical to get married and start a family and claimed second place in the team sprint at the world championships.

The 29-year-old teamed with Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens to secure silver behind Dutch riders Nils van 't Hoenderdaal, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland in his first appearance since winning three golds at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

"After Rio, I thought I was finished with competing," said the 29-year-old who married fellow rider Laura Trott, a four-time gold medallist.

They are now the proud parents of a baby boy, Albie, born six months ago.

Laura is also competing in the Netherlands and on Wednesday helped Britain qualify second fastest in the women's team pursuit behind defending champions the United States.

"After Rio, he told me that he wasn't getting the same pleasure out of cycling any more," said 25-year-old Laura.

But becoming parents has renewed their passion for the sport.

"When Laura returned to training some months ago with the world championships, I also got back into training and here I am," added Jason Kenny.

"I think I can get back to the top next year, certainly in two years."

The Netherlands dominated the opening day of the world championships with two golds and a silver medal.

As well as the men's team sprint title, compatriot Kirsten Wild opened the action by winning the scratch just as she had done in 2015.

To add to home delight, Kyra Lamberink and Shanne Braspennincx won silver in the women's team sprint behind Germany's Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel.

Wild beat Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore and Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen to take gold.

The 35-year-old Wild was the defending champion and is also entered in the points race, the Madison and the four-event Omnium.

"I focussed all my winter training on being ready for this," said the powerful sprinter. "I'm in the form of my life."

Wild made a break for victory with four laps to go and with the peloton closing the fans cheered her home in a thrilling finale where she just held on.