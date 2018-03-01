NZ injury doubt over Williamson and Taylor

New Zealand's fortunes in the one-day international series against England could hinge on medical diagnoses for batting kingpins Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

The series is locked 1-1 heading into Saturday's match in Wellington following England's easy six-wicket win in game two at Mount Maunganui.

The hosts were without captain Williamson (hamstring injury), who remains an uncertain starter.

He could now be joined by Taylor, who damaged a quad muscle when he was one of four Black Caps batsmen dismissed by run out and didn't field during England's chase.

Both players could yet be cleared for the Westpac Stadium encounter but an alarming prospect for the hosts is that both are ruled out, with Taylor's fate resting on a scan on Thursday.

While Williamson is going through a lean patch, veteran Taylor has largely shone throughout the summer for New Zealand.

His century proved the difference in the opening win over England in Hamilton.

Stand-in Black Caps skipper Tim Southee says regardless of who plays, they'll need a significant improvement.

"We scrapped through to something we could bowl at but it's never easy when you hand the opposition four run outs," he said.