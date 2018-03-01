Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

HVN - HARVEY NORMAN

Investors will close watch Harvey Norman after the retailer took a battering that wiped $635 million off its market value on Wednesday on news its first-half profit had slumped 19 per cent under the pressure of higher costs and a diminished contribution from its huge property portfolio.

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS

RIO - RIO TINTO

Miners Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto go ex-dividend, meanwhile, the price of iron ore slips slightly.

RFG - RETAIL FOOD GROUP

Eyes will be on Donut King and Gloria Jean's embattled parent company, Retail Food Group, to see if it comes out of a trading halt, prompted by a delay in the release of its earnings report, that was due on Wednesday.