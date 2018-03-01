Atletico Madrid close gap on La Liga table

Antoine Griezmann scored all four goals as Atletico Madrid closed the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to four points with a 4-0 victory over Leganes.

A Geoffrey Kondogbia goal was not enough to advance Valencia to third place on the La Liga table.

The France international has now scored seven goals in two matches following a hat-trick against Sevilla in Atletico's last match.

Griezmann has 15 league goals for the season, one more than Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Valencia failed to climb above Real Madrid on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao.

Marcelino's team needed a win to go third and started well when Geoffrey Kondogbia scored from Ferran Torres' assist on 23 minutes.

But after Aritz Aduriz missed a penalty on 36 minutes, Oscar de Marcos made amends with the equalizer four minutes into the second half.

Valencia stay fourth eight points clear of fifth-placed Sevilla who also played on Wednesday beating Malaga 1-0, thanks to a Joaquin Correa goal after 15 minutes.

Malaga stay bottom with just 13 points from 26 games and are seven points from safety.

Elsewhere Getafe thrashed second from bottom Deportivo 3-0 with goals from Angel Rodriguez, Jorge Molina and an own-goal from Eneko Boveda.

The defeat leaves Clarence Seedorf still without a win after his first four games in charge.