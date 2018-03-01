Matildas win seven-goal stunner v Norway

Sam Kerr and the Matildas have kept up their record streaks in Australia's last-gasp 4-3 defeat of Norway at the Algarve Cup.

Australia were victorious for the eighth time in a row, while Kerr netted for a record seventh-straight game at the friendly tournament in Portugal on Thursday (AEDT).

Alen Stajcic's side needed a 94th minute winner to defeat the former world champions in howling conditions and fierce rain.

But even he didn't know whether it was Larissa Crummer's header or Clare Polkinghorne's faint touch at the back post that got the Matildas the extraordinary win.

"Can you ask Polks if she got a touch on that," Stajcic shouted on the team bus home from Albufeira.

"Nup. She's not claiming it. She's letting Crummer have it."

Stajcic delighted in the resilient showing from his world No.4 side, which battled against vicious winds to claim the result.

"It was tough getting here with all the travel. With a lot of players out too, we've had a lot of things to contend with," he said.

"I'm proud of how we managed to stay in the game ... we managed to play our way out and we stayed true to our positive selves."

The Matildas are missing six first-team players in Portugal but with the benefit of a first-half wind, took a 3-1 lead into half-time.

They threw away that advantage by the hour mark and after spurning several late chances, it seemed Australia's record winning streak was going to end.

That was until Crummer leapt to head Elise Kellond-Knight's clever flick home for a sensational winner with the last effort of the game.

Australia's last-minute heroics made amends for a poor defensive effort on 11 minutes which allowed W-League import Elise Thorsnes to put Norway ahead.

But two Queenslanders combined within two minutes to put Australia on terms, when Polkinghorne headed in Kellond-Knight's superb corner.

Then Chloe Logarzo volleyed home from veteran Norwegian goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth's embarrassing blunder, giving Australia the upper hand.

Kerr netted a third soon after, overtaking legendary forward Sarah Walsh's national team record by scoring in a seventh-straight international.

The 24-year-old latched onto fellow Western Australian Lisa De Vanna's pass and slotted home coolly at the near post.

There was no backflip in the rain but her unprecedented 12th goal in that run certainly merited it.

Losing the benefit of the wind after the break, Australia conceded scrappy goals to Lisa-Marie Utland from a corner and a penalty, converted by Thorsnes.

But Crummer's late effort ensured the Matildas sit on top of Group A as they look to add the Algarve Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Australia are back in action on Saturday (AEDT) against the hosts, who defeated China 2-1 in their opening match.