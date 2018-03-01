International markets roundup

NEW YORK: US stocks have risen from their session lows as gains in online travel company Booking Holdings and retailer TJX helped offset losses in healthcare stocks, only to head downward again later in the session.

Booking Holdings, formerly known as Priceline, rose 7.7 per cent after reporting upbeat quarterly profit, helped by higher hotel bookings.

Off-price apparel seller TJX jumped about 10 per cent after posting upbeat same-store sales. Their shares along with those of big tech companies helped lift the S&P 500.

About 76 per cent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have topped profit estimates, according to Thomson Reuters. That is above the average 72 per cent recorded in the past four quarters.

In late afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.61 per cent at 25,254.67, the S&P 500 was 0.16 per cent lower at 2,739.78 after briefly lifting just inside positive territory, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.09 per cent at 7,323.56, after also rebounding into the green for a short period.

LONDON: European shares fell on Wednesday as a batch of corporate results failed to offset concerns that US interest rates could rise faster than expected.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.7 per cent, with most bourses and sectors losing ground.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's comments on the strengthening US economy and inflation on Tuesday also shortened the odds on it hiking interest rates four times this year.

Powell's comments sent Wall Street lower on Tuesday and on Wednesday, US stocks gave up their early gains.

Results from European corporates on Wednesday also failed to lift investors' spirits.

Germany's DAX closed down 0.44 per cent at 12,435.85.

British shares were dragged down by mining companies after weak factory data from China, while comments from US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell reignited expectations of more interest rate hikes in the United States.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.69 per cent to 7,231.91 points, tracking further weakness on Wall Street after Powell's upbeat view on the US economy and said data had strengthened his confidence on inflation.

TOKYO: Asian shares also fell as data from Japan and China disappointed.

China's manufacturing sector slowing to its weakest in more than one-and-a-half years and Japanese industrial output down the most since March 2011.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.12 per cent while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.44 per cent at 22,068.24.

Chinese investors dumped Hong Kong stocks for a second day, with fears that faster interest rate rises in the United States would kill the market's bull run added to the weight of disappointing data.

Mainland Chinese sold a net 1.2 billion yuan ($A243.9 million) of Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, after pulling out a record 2.9 billion yuan on Tuesday.

The heavy selling pushed the benchmark Hang Seng index down 1.36 per cent to 30,844.72, capping its worst monthly fall in two years, while the China Enterprises Index skidded 2.1 per cent.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1 per cent at 3,259.41 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.87 per cent, at 4,023.64

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 0.2 per cent, to 8,373.82.