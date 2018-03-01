Fullazaboot bound for Hong Kong

Magic Millions Two- Year-Old Classic runner-up Fullazaboot has been sold to Hong Kong interests and will not run in the autumn carnival.

Fullazaboot had been nominated for the Skyline Stakes at Randwick on Saturday but was not among the acceptors when the offer was confirmed.

Queensland trainer Stuart Kendrick said he could not say how big the offer had been but it was considerable.

"Obviously we would have liked to have taken him to Sydney for the Sires' and Champagne Stakes but the offer was just too good," Kendrick said.

"So he is off to do his future racing in Hong Kong."

Fullazaboot turned in an outstanding run in the Magic Millions coming from near last to run second to ruling Golden Slipper favourite Sunlight.

He had won a race at Doomben and finished second in another at his only other two starts.

Fullazaboot's half brother D'Argento finished third behind Kementari and Pierata in the Group Two Hobartville Stakes at Rosehill last Saturday.