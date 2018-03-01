Apeldoorn (Netherlands) (AFP) - Dutch home hope Kirsten Wild won the mass start 10km scratch world title, beating Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore and Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen at the world track cycling championships on Wednesday.

Wild times as home hope wins world track scratch final

The 35-year-old Wild was the defending champion and is also entered in the points race, the Madison and the four-event Omnium.

"I focussed all my winter training on being ready for this," said the powerful sprinter. "I'm in the form of my life."

Wild made a break for victory with four laps to go and with the peloton closing the fans cheered her home in a thrilling finale where she just held on.